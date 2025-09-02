Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stride worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after buying an additional 591,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $36,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Stride by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 323,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Trading Down 1.6%
LRN stock opened at $163.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stride
In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
