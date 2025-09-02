Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Stride worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after buying an additional 591,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after acquiring an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $36,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Stride by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 323,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $163.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

