TriMas Corporation $TRS Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TriMas alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 3,802.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriMas by 54.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriMas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ TRS opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.65. TriMas Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.18 million. TriMas had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. TriMas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Corporation will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Adrianne Shapira acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,476 shares in the company, valued at $218,850.32. The trade was a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,266 shares of company stock worth $137,188 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.