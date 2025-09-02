Universal Corporation $UVV Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Universal alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 227.0% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 7,668.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 222.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 340,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $148,092.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,293.41. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,987.26. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock worth $943,347. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal

Universal Stock Up 1.1%

UVV opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Universal Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.The company had revenue of $593.76 million during the quarter.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.81%.

About Universal

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.