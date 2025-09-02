VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of SMH stock opened at $290.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $302.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

