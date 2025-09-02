Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 893,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $213.26 and a 52 week high of $295.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.49.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.