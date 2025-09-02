VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 376.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFLO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 505,519.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,573,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after buying an additional 6,571,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,635,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,762,000 after buying an additional 3,521,070 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 4,182.0% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,565,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,804 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.