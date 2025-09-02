Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 4,589 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBI opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

