Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,513 Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communication during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of RCI opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.Rogers Communication’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

