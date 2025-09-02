Walleye Capital LLC Buys 147,679 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ZNTL

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,679 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

