Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,017 Materion Corporation $MTRN

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Get Materion alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Materion by 19.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 794,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,853,000 after buying an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.09 and a beta of 0.91. Materion Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $431.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Materion

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock worth $557,392. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.