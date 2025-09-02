Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 63,594 WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $WBTN

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 208,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 193.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.30.

WEBTOON Entertainment ( NASDAQ:WBTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

