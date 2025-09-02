Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,253 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 2,462.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,878,000 after purchasing an additional 152,692 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,969,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,442,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after purchasing an additional 157,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 5,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $411,675.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,556.60. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,784,256.04. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,145 shares of company stock worth $9,455,872. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NUVL

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.