Walleye Capital LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. $VTYX

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

