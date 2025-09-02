Walleye Capital LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 358.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,412 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in GoodRx by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,061,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 798,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 369,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GoodRx by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 722,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 357,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GoodRx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 830,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.72 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $51,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

