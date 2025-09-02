Walleye Capital LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingram Micro were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGM. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ingram Micro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of Ingram Micro stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.53%.The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ingram Micro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

INGM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingram Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

