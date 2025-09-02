Walleye Capital LLC Has $631,000 Position in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CorVel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CorVel by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 58.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $429,176.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,261.84. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,357 shares of company stock worth $1,758,512 over the last three months. 44.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43. CorVel Corp. has a twelve month low of $85.13 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.