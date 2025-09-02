Walleye Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PROS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PROS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $745.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.02.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. PROS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

