Walleye Capital LLC Invests $514,000 in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 132.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

