Walleye Capital LLC Invests $555,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 83,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $63.10.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

