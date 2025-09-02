Walleye Capital LLC Invests $564,000 in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

