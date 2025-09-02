Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stake in CPI Card Group Inc. $PMTS

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of CPI Card Group worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CPI Card Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on CPI Card Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded CPI Card Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CPI Card Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other CPI Card Group news, Chairman H Sanford Riley purchased 10,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,769.75. This represents a 47.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMTS stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.46.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.52). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $129.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

