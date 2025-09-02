Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,990.16. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,450. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

