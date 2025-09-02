Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $568,000 Investment in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEP

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.