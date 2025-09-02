Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $184.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Melius lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.