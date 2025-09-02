Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. $ISSC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,267 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $228.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 15.10%.

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 145,009 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $1,985,173.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,583,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,676,896.59. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 688,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,820,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Singular Research raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

