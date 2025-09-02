Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. $NBXG

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period.

NYSE:NBXG opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

