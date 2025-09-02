Walleye Capital LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,358,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 111,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,156,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 942,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 188,530 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,486.68. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

