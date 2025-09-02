Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $MRVI

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 156,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.29. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

