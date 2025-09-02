Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 10,566 AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,236,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,648,000 after buying an additional 126,786 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,397,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after acquiring an additional 273,194 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,231,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,802 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,171,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 995,109 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 723,724 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W lowered AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.1%

AVDX stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -198.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

