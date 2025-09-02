Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG Stake Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,272.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 896,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after buying an additional 205,529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research firms have commented on WMG. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

