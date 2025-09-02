Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $686,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

