Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.5% in the first quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 45.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 175,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,035,000 after buying an additional 163,823 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 26.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 440,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $614,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,798.12. This trade represents a 65.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,688,606 shares of company stock valued at $561,670,429. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

