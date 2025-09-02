Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $556,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

