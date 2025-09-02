Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Westlake Corp. $WLK

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,900,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,026,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 3,182.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 219,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 212,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 799,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,634,000 after acquiring an additional 204,101 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLK opened at $87.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. Westlake Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $151.56.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

