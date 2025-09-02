Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,561 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,029,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,618,540. The trade was a 9.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,000 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

