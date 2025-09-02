Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Macy’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

About Macy’s

(Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.