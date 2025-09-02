Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Approximately 176,286,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 116,327,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.54 ($0.02).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

