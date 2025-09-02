Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Trading Down 6% – What’s Next?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Approximately 211,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,496,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -666.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.79.

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX (0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

