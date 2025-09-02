Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,605,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 266.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after acquiring an additional 729,920 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $444,156.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 328,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,117.84. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Down 1.1%

ZWS opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $46.60.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

