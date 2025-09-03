21,126 Shares in Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. $TECX Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tectonic Therapeutic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

TECX stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tectonic Therapeutic ( NASDAQ:TECX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Profile

(Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.