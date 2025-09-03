27,394 Shares in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR Purchased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,394 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $20,894,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,793,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $11,600,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.76. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Core Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

