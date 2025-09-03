276 Shares in Reliance, Inc. $RS Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,052,000 after purchasing an additional 305,620 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,089,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance stock opened at $290.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average is $296.66.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

