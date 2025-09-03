A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.