Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NYSE ANF opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

