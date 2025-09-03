AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317,530 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $23,501,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $16,802,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $17,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $240.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average of $188.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.85 and a beta of 1.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $295.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.32%.AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

