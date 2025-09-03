Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $229.82 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.24.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

