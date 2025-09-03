Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,122,000 after purchasing an additional 544,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 575.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 145,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 124,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

