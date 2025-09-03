AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 700 Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 61.1% in the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Climb Global Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Climb Global Solutions stock opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.39 and a 12 month high of $144.99.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.11%.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

