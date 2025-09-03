AlphaQuest LLC Has $77,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 592,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,349 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 372,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 340,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 161,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,744.96. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PGC opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.92. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

