AlphaQuest LLC Has $88,000 Stake in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MZTI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marzetti by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MZTI. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Marzetti in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MZTI opened at $181.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.54. The Marzetti Company has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.43.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

